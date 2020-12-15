BJP asks state units to step up outreach, social media presence to counter protests: Report

With the farmers' protests in Delhi catching global attention and widespread criticism, the BJP's central leadership asked its state units to counter the backlash from these protests with heavy social media campaigning.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the state units have been asked to use social media, hoardings, leaflets and separate booklets for the Sikh community on the benefits of the Farm laws.

Pointing fingers at at "some political parties" who are 'misguiding' farmers, the party told its state units to consolidate its social media presence and use it proactively to promote the laws and "publicise the trend and hashtag to be given by Centre," the report cited.

By showing the benefits of the farm laws and reaching out to farmer communities, the government at the Centre also wants to show that some farmers are in favour of these reforms.

The attempt by BJP to go on a massive campaign comes at the back of farmers occupying the borders at Singhu and Tikri for the twentieth day in a row.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.