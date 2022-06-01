BJP big guns throw weight behind CM Jai Ram Thakur ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls

Speculation on whether Jai Ram Thakur will lead Himachal Pradesh as the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming polls was laid to rest during PM Modi’s address from Ridge Ground in Shimla on Wednesday.

During his address, Modi called Jai Ram Thakur his “friend”. What was conspicuous is that while union minister Anurag Thakur and state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj were also present on stage, Modi did not mention Anurag Thakur, the state’s other heavyweight.

After the rally, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told DH that the elections will be fought on Modi’s popularity. “All the achievements of our government in the last four years is under his leadership,” he said.

There was speculation that the BJP might rotate the chief ministerial candidate. However, party sources said that president J P Nadda had indicated to state leaders in meetings held earlier this year that Jai Ram Thakur will continue as chief minister.

On the issue of the CM’s face in the upcoming elections, Thakur said that there’s enough clarity on the matter by now.

“A little bit of confusion took place but things like these happen. The party has entrusted J P Nadda ji with a huge responsibility, and I follow in his footsteps. In the central government, the party has suitably placed Anurag Thakur ji, and I’ve been entrusted with the responsibility of the state. Our assignments are defined,” Thakur said.