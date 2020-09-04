BJP condemns Shiv Sena protests against Kangana

The BJP on Friday condemned Shiv Sena protests against actor Kangana Ranaut even as the former distanced itself from her remarks likening Mumbai to PoK and stating that she feared the metropolis' police more than the mafia.

The women's wing of the Shiv Sena had carried out protests against her in Mumbai and Thane and had shouted slogans as well as slippered her photographs and effigies.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis said, "We may not agree with what someone has to say, but we must defend the right to express in democracy! Freedom of speech, freedom of belief, freedom of movement, freedom of press-cannot b suppressed! We can have counter-arguments but beating posters of critics with chappals is a new low."

Former state minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar, meanwhile, said, "We completely disagree with Kangana's comments about Mumbai and residents of this city. I also want to ask Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut not to attack BJP from the shoulders of actor Ranaut."

Earlier in the day, the women's unit of Thane Shiv Sena held a protest at the party's local headquarters 'Anand Math'