India Political Updates: Congress yet to decide on Kejriwal's request to meet Kharge, Rahul over ordinance row

With one day to go for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the political war of words between Opposition parties and the ruling NDA has heated up, with the former calling for President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new building. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is looking to gather the Congress' support in his government's tussle against the Centre, while the newly-elected Congress government in Karnataka is slated to induct new ministers into the Cabinet. Track political updates from all across India, only with DH!