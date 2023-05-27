India Political Updates: Congress yet to decide on Kejriwal's request to meet Kharge, Rahul over ordinance row

With one day to go for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the political war of words between Opposition parties and the ruling NDA has heated up, with the former calling for President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new building. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is looking to gather the Congress' support in his government's tussle against the Centre, while the newly-elected Congress government in Karnataka is slated to induct new ministers into the Cabinet. Track political updates from all across India, only with DH!
Congress yet to decide on Kejriwal's request to meet Kharge, Rahul over ordinance row
The Congress on Friday said that it is still considering Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal's request for an appointment with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi to seek support over the Centre's ordinance to negate the Supreme Court judgement placing 'services' under the control of the state government in the national capital. (IANS)
AAP threatens defamation case against BJP leaders for 'lying' about theft of files from Delhi secretariat
Hours after the BJP alleged that files were stolen from Special Secretary, Vigilance, YVVJ Rajasekhar's office at the secretariat building, the Delhi government on Friday said it will file a defamation case against the leaders of the saffron party and officers for "lying blatantly".