BJP counter Sharad Pawar's charge

Countering the charge of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the BJP on Sunday said that the Congress-NCP alliance will not get candidates to contest the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

"Several MLAs of the Congress and the NCP are interested in joining the BJP but we would be taking people selectively... Those facing charges would not be taken," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

"The allegations are baseless... There is no truth in it," senior BJP leader and state Water Resources and Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said.

"The days of 'gharane shahi' are over," he said, adding that people have immense faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis.

Those who are joining the BJP or the Shiv Sena see no future in the Congress and the NCP, said Mahajan, who is a close aide of Fadnavis and a key BJP troubleshooter.

"The situation is that no one wants to be associated with them... The Congress and the NCP will not get candidates for contesting elections," he said, adding that the Congress leadership itself is in a mess after the Lok Sabha debacle.

"There is no question of threatening anyone... People want to join us (the BJP or the Shiv Sena)," Mahajan said, adding that several leaders of the Congress and the NCP are in touch with them.

"See what happens in next couple of days, in a week and a fortnight," he said, hinting that more leaders from the two Opposition parties will join the ruling alliance.

He gave the example of Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who resigned from the Congress and as the Leader of Opposition to join the BJP and become a minister.

"He was unhappy... The reason was known, things could have been sorted out (by the Congress and the NCP leadership)," he said.

He also pointed out that Sachin Ahir, Mumbai NCP president, joined the Shiv Sena.

"He saw a future there," he added.