BJP covering up poor governance with hijab row, say Congress members

Congress' Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday said that Muslim women have been wearing hijab for long and questioned why this is an issue at present.

Sayed Naseer Hussain and L Hanumanthaiah told mediapersons that the Constitution clearly allows everybody to practise their own religion, questioning how could the government ask Muslim children not to wear hijab.

Condemning the BJP leaders' statements on the controversy, both MPs said saffron party leaders engaged in making provocative statements.

They said that it "was unfortunate" that saffron party leaders were asking Muslim students to go to Pakistan if they want to wear hijab.

"The BJP is trying to gain political mileage out of this issue instead of focussing on developmental works," they said. Blaming the BJP for the entire issue, they said the ruling party in Karnataka is creating diversions to cover its failure in providing good administration.

