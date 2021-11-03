BJP demands resignation of Shiv Sena leader

Continuing its offensive, the BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Shiv Sena leader and soil and water conservation minister Shankarrao Gadakh for abetment in the suicide of his personal assistant.

Gadakh, an influential leader from Ahmednagar district, however, has denied the charges.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the deceased 27-year-old youth Prateek Kale, who hung himself recently on a tree, has named Gadakh in his video and audio statement recorded minutes before he took the extreme step.

“Gadakh must resign on his own, if not, he should be removed from the ministry,” Upadhye said.

“The youth, who was an employee of the minister’s institution and also as a personal assistant, had taken Gadakh’s name before ending his life. In a video before his death, he had named 10 persons but the police are trying to suppress the case,” Upadhye alleged.

According to him, though the victim Kale had named 10 persons in his viral video, only 7 were mentioned in the police complaint and the remaining three accused are not being revealed. “Why the minister’s name not there in the complaint,” he said, adding that the BJP would not hesitate in seeking a CBI probe into the issue.

He said that the Ahmednagar police had not taken any action against the minister.

Rubbishing the allegations in his home constituency of Nevasa, Gadakh said he had nothing to do with the youth’s death and had no connections with him or his family. “The allegations are politically motivated… I am ready for any inquiry by any department or panel as I am completely innocent,” declared Gadakh, a four time legislator.