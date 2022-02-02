BJP fields MPs from UP, Punjab to open debate on President's address

Keeping upcoming assembly elections in mind, the BJP on Monday fielded its MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to move and second the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as the party and lawmakers used the occasion to specially highlight the initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government in both the states.

In the process, Gita alias Chandra Prabha, a BJP MP from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, became the first woman in 10 years to move the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha. This is the first time BJP fielded a woman to open the debate on the President's Address. The last time a woman opened the debate was in 2013 when Congress fielded Renuka Chowdhary.

Shwait Mallik, an MP from poll-bound Punjab, was fielded to second the motion and both the MPs spoke in detail about the development activities in the two states, prompting Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to comment that what one heard was an election speech while it was supposed to be one on President's speech.

Geeta spoke about the initiatives taken by the Modi government at the Centre to help Uttar Pradesh and the country. In an apparent dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government, she alleged that UP used to be known for riots but now law and order is being enforced.

She said a lot of women are being benefited by the initiatives of Modi, whom she said has emerged as a brother of all women, and specifically, referred to Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and Ujjwala scheme.

Mallik, who highlighted initiatives like opening Kartarpur Corridor and other projects to woo Sikhs, said Modi's government was all about "less talk and more work". He also referred to the abrogation of Article 370, surgical strikes, construction of Ram temple and criminalisation of triple talaq.

In Lok Sabha, BJP fielded Basti MP Harish Dwivedi to open the debate during which he listed the UP-specific projects, including the waiver of farmers’ loans. The BJP chose Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan to second the motion. Both are MPs from UP.

