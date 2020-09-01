BJP flagged 44 ‘rival’ Facebook pages before 2019 polls, 14 removed: Report

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had flagged 44 Facebook India pages claiming that they carried posts “not in line with facts” and were “in violation of expected standards”.

According to a report by the Indian Express, as of August 31, 2020, 14 of those pages have been taken off the platform.

The official account of the Bhim Army ‘We Hate BJP’, some unofficial Congress-supporting pages, and a page named ‘The Truth of Gujarat’ sharing mostly Alt News fact checks were among the pages reported by the BJP.

Reportedly, Facebook pages in support of journalists Ravish Kumar and Vinod Dua were also taken down.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Facebook claimed to have removed 687 pages and accounts connected to individuals associated with the Congress party's IT cell as part of the company's action to crack down on fake accounts.

As per the report, BJP also asked Facebook India to re-instate 17 deleted pages and “monetise” two right-leaning news websites — ‘The Chaupal’ and ‘OpIndia’, letting the pages receive advertising revenue for their content.

All the 17 pages that were re-instated on BJP’s request currently share content almost exclusively from Postcard News. However, none of these pages is directly connected to any particular political party.

Vikas Pandey, the founder of ‘The Chaupal’, told the publication that since Facebook revoked its monetisation in March 2019, his site has not been allowed monetisation benefits.

In January this year, Postcard News founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde blamed the Muslim community for planting a bomb in Mangalore International Airport, which was later found to be a false allegation. In 2018, Hegde was reportedly arrested on charges of promoting communal enmity and outraging religious sentiments by posting “fake news”.

Commenting in support of the BJP, Facebook’s head of public policy, Ankhi Das also reportedly opposed to banning a BJP politician from the platform for Islamophobic posts.

The Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has also written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg twice, asking what steps were being taken on repeated allegations about the global social media giant's India unit being biased towards the ruling BJP.

The Congress' letter to Zuckerberg came over an article in Time magazine, which the Opposition party claimed "revealed" more information and "evidence of biases and a quid pro quo relationship" of Facebook India with the BJP.

“Public Policy team, also comprising politics and government outreach members, were the first point of contact for all political parties during the 2019 elections. During campaigning, several parties escalated issues being faced by their official and support pages. Our internal process requires these escalations to be flagged to various specialist teams who decide and enforce these escalations. Global election teams help drive decisions along with content policy teams which oversee enforcement on the basis of the community standards, as well as the operations team which oversees enforcement. Just like other stakeholders such as civil society, media or government institutions, all political parties can flag the issues they are facing with us,” a Facebook spokesperson told the publication.

