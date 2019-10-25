BJP gears up to stake claim to form govt in Haryana

The BJP is likely to stake claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of independent MLAs and others, as the saffron party fell short of numbers in the Assembly polls.

The BJP, which fell short of 6 MLAs to form the government, was quick to garner the support of five independents and the lone MLA, Gopal Kanda, of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP).

It is said that Kanda and another legislator were flown to the national capital to seal the deal. Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to meet Governor Satyadev Narayan at the earliest.

The 10-month old Janata Jananayak Party (JJP) with its 10 MLAs is also likely to extend support to the BJP even though the party may not need the JJP’s support to form the government.

The results have arguably come as a disappointment for the BJP, but the party might form the government for a second term in the state, sources said. The split verdict in Haryana triggered intense political manoeuvering, with both the BJP and Congress desperate for numbers to form the government.

Though the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, the BJP, even without the support of JJP MLAs, may just scrape through the finish line to form the government, sources said.

The BJP needs support of another 6 MLAs. The INLD, which won just one seat, has ruled out support to the Congress.

In the scenario of the INLD and the HLP supporting the BJP, the party will then require the support of another 4 MLAs to cross the magical mark. Among the winning independent MLAs, 4 are ones who were in the BJP fold but contested as rebel candidates on being denied tickets. The BJP will attempt to win over these independents on the pretext of homecoming.

The Congress will have to work hard if it has to get its calculation right to form the government in Haryana.

With 31 seats, the Congress needs another 15 seats to touch the magic figure. With JJP flexing its muscles having won 10 seats, the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the JJP will take up the tally to 42. The Congress will need support of other independents to form the government.