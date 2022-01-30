BJP govt's priority is spying on citizens: Priyanka

BJP govt's priority is spying on citizens: Priyanka Gandhi

Her attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that there are 3.03 crore unemployed youth in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2022, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 20:31 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of employment, saying its priority is "spying" on citizens when it ought to be jobs for the youth.

Her attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that there are 3.03 crore unemployed youth in the country.

"The priority of the government should be jobs for the youth, but the priority of the BJP government is spying on citizens," the Congress general secretary alleged in an apparent reference to the Pegasus snooping allegations against the government.

The country needs an agenda for the youth, it needs a roadmap for employment for the youth, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
BJP
Congress
Unemployment

Related videos

What's Brewing

UP: 1 cr devotees predicted to take dip on 'holy day'

UP: 1 cr devotees predicted to take dip on 'holy day'

In China, Covid-era controls may outlast the virus

In China, Covid-era controls may outlast the virus

Drone light show at Beating Retreat mesmerises India

Drone light show at Beating Retreat mesmerises India

TMC leaders yet to accept 'second-in-command' Abhishek

TMC leaders yet to accept 'second-in-command' Abhishek

 