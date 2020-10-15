BJP has no moral right to run Delhi municipal corporations: AAP

BJP has no moral right to run MCDs: AAP

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 23:09 ist
An employee of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) north-zone sprays water to control the dust at Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi. Credit: AFP.

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the BJP did not have any moral right to run the city’s municipal corporations as it was unable to pay the employees for the last several months.

Addressing a press conference, AAP functionary Durgesh Pathak said the budget of the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) was more than Rs 18,000 crore, but the BJP utilised this money in its corrupt activities.

"The BJP has no moral right to run the MCDs because it is unable to pay the employees for the last several months," he said.

Pathak claimed that the citizens of Delhi have already decided to throw out the BJP from power in the coming election.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP on the charges.

