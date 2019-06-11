BJP holds 12-hour strike in Basirhat

The BJP, on Monday, observed 12-hour strike in Basirhat subdivision of West Bengal, in protest against the killing of its workers on Saturday, allegedly by Trinamool Congress cadre.

BJP workers staged rail blockades at several places — Bhabla Rail station in Basirhat, Canning as well as in the Barasat-Hasnabad line under Sealdah division.

The blockades held during rush hour severely disrupted public life.

Protest marches were taken out across the state including Kolkata, West Medinipur and Purulia.

The situation is still tensed in Basirhat and a large police contingent has been deployed to avoid further escalation. Sources in the district police said that internet services have been suspended in Basirhat for an indefinite period due to law and order issues.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rubbished the BJP’s claim that many of their workers are missing following the clash and asked the saffron party to provide names and other details of the concerned workers.