BJP hopes to gain by divided oppn in UP mini polls

With the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP in Uttar Pradesh over, a gleeful BJP now hopes to make a clean sweep in the forthcoming mini polls in the state.

By-polls would be held on 12 assembly seats in the state in the next few months. The by-polls were necessitated by the resignation of 11 MLAs after they were elected to Lok Sabha.

One seat fell vacant after BJP MLA from Hamirpur Ashok Chandel was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in a case of murder.

Though BJP and its ally Apna Dal (AD) had won ten of the 12 seats going to the by-polls in the 2017 state assembly elections, the saffron party expected a tough contest from the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. Two seats were held by SP and BSP.

''A combined opposition would certainly have made things difficult for us in at least five to six assembly seats,'' admitted a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH here.

Sensing an opportunity to not only retain its own seats but also wrest the SP and BSP seats, the saffron party has entrusted its senior ministers with the task of ensuring a clean sweep.

''Each of the 12 seats will be under the charge of a minister and a senior party leader.....he will be responsible for forming a strategy and coordinating with the local leaders and workers,'' said the BJP leader.

He said that the party had also decided that it would not nominate the family members of the leaders, whose election to LS had necessitated the by-polls.

With the SP, BSP and Congress yet to recover from their severe drubbing in the general elections, the BJP is likely to have smooth sailing in the assembly by-polls.