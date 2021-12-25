BJP starts micro-donation campaign, Modi donates Rs 1K

BJP launches special micro-donation campaign, Modi donates Rs 1,000

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made donations and urged others to contribute

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 25 2021, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 16:21 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP File Photo

The BJP launched a "special micro-donation campaign" on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others. 

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made donations and urged others to contribute.

"I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong," Modi tweeted. 

BJP president J P Nadda said, "Our Karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign. 'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations. I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement."

The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
J P Nadda
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is biggest movie of the year

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is biggest movie of the year

In Pics | India rings in Christmas amid Covid-19

In Pics | India rings in Christmas amid Covid-19

Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

Notre Dame rector offers hope to virus-hit worshipers

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

Cycle Ravi, man accused of 10 murders, tells his story

DIY tips for a year-end house party

DIY tips for a year-end house party

 