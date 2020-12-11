BJP lawmaker likens Mamata Banerjee to 'Tadaka' 

Controversial BJP legislator Surendra Singh likened West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the demoness 'Tadaka' and said that she would be ousted from power by the trio 'Rama, Lakshman, Hanuman' (Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath).

'Tadaka' was a demoness, who, according to the Hindu mythology, used to harass saints and sages worshipping in the forests. She was killed by Lord Rama and his brother Lakshman. The demoness finds mention in the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.

Also read — Dangerous game of insider and outsider in West Bengal: Governor on J P Nadda's convoy attack

''Mamata Banerjee is Tadaka of democracy... No one is safe in West Bengal under her government... Tadaka's vadha (killing) is certain as Rama, Lakshman and Hanuman have arrived,'' he said referring to the alleged attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda at Diamond Harbour near Kolkata on Thursday.

Singh said that there, however, were many, who would not care even if shot, and hoist the saffron flag in West Bengal. ''Mamata is certain to lose power in the state,'' he added.

Also read — Attack on Nadda 'sponsored violence'; Bengal has descended into era of tyranny under TMC rule: Amit Shah

The BJP lawmaker had earlier also likened Mamata to 'Surpanakha' (the sister of demon king Ravana, whose nose had been chopped off by Lakshman). The MLA had also said that Mamata was getting help from foreign powers.

Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked by TMC workers, while it was passing through the area. BJP alleged that scores of vehicles in the convoy were damaged. Mamata, however, termed the allegations as blatant lies and accused the saffron party of staging attacks to remain in the news.