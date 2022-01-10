BJP leader Khushbu Sundar tests positive for Covid-19

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar tests positive for Covid-19

  Jan 10 2022
BJP's Khushbu Sundar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Monday said she has been infected with coronavirus and that she has isolated herself. The BJP leader said she hates being alone.

"Ok. finally #Covid catches up with me after dodging last 2 waves. I have just tested positive. Till last eve i was negative. Have a running nose, did a test n Voila! I have isolated myself. Hate being alone. So keep me entertained for the next 5 days. N get tested if any signs," the senior actor said in a tweet.

