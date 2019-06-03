BJP leader moots idea of Right to Water Act

With about 42% of India’s land area facing drought, a Mumbai-based social activist and politician has mooted the idea of Right to Water Act on the lines of Right to Information Act.

"There are conservation initiatives but what is needed now is a Right to Water Act in the lines of the Right to Information Act... why should a select few have access to water 24x7, 365 days.... water has to be equitably distributed," says BJP leader and social worker Sanjay Pandey, who is working extensively in the area of water conservation and providing relief to drought-affected areas of Maharashtra.

“I have chosen to raise this issue to get people to start thinking on the serious problem of water crisis looming large over Maharashtra and the nation. Water is basic for mere survival and the moot question here is, should all citizens have an equal right to the available water resources within a state? I want citizens to deliberate and debate and I am sure great ideas will evolve and we will be able to address this issue," he said.

Pandey said that people should have equal access to water. "Why people in villages are deprived of water, whereas in cities we see wastage of water. We can see industries using excessive water... water distribution has to be equitable," he said.

Pandey's extensive tours across villages of Maharashtra and the other parts of the country were a moving experience for him which prompted him to initiate every possible short-term measure to provide relief and explore long-term solutions to nip the problem in the bud.

In India, Right to Water is a part of the Right to Life ensured under Article 21 of the Indian constitution.