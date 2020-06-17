BJP leader under CBI scanner for bank fraud

BJP's Maharashtra leader Mohit Kamboj has landed in trouble with the CBI registering a case against him and his associates on charges of defrauding state-run Bank of India to the tune of Rs 57.26 crore.

Besides Kamboj, who is better known as Manoj Bharatiya, the CBI has also named Jitendra Kapoor, Naresh Kapoor, Siddhant Bagla, Irtesh Mishra, Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd and KBJ Hotels Pvt Ltd in the FIR registered on June 12.

According to the FIR, Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd represented by its Managing Director Kamboj and others along with unknown officials entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the bank by availing foreign bill purchase and export packaging credit limit.

Avyaan Overseas was sanctioned these facilities for Rs 60 crore and as per the conspiracy, the accused company diverted the funds, prepared forged and fabricated documents to cause a "wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 57.26 crore to Bank of India and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves".

The firm's account was declared "Non-Performing Asset (NPA)" in March 2015 and "fraud" in 2018. A forensic audit report by Ernst and Young LLP in March 2017 showed that the company diverted funds for a purchase of a flat in the name of the family member of one of the Directors, through payments to undisclosed parties.

The contents of the forensic audit, which is part of the FIR, claimed that an agreement for purchase of a flat in Bandra for Rs 22 crore was entered between Kamboj's wife and a construction company. "This shows that the borrowers have diverted the public funds with dishonest and malafide intention to misappropriate for their own use," the FIR said. It also highlighted similar alleged diversion of funds.

Many of the directors "intentionally" resigned after the account turned NPA, including Kamboj in May 2015. The company also did not file its financial statements since 2014, the FIR said quoting the bank's complaint.

"The company, its promoters and directors have committed criminal offences with dishonest intention to defraud the bank and misappropriated public funds to put the bank in loss. The wrongful act committed by the accused has caused the bank to suffer a wrongful loss to the tune of more than Rs. 67.22 crore," the Bank of India has alleged.

Responding to the FIR, Kamboj told NDTV, "compromise in the above loan account was done in 2018 by paying Rs. 30 crore as one-time settlement of dues. I also received a no-dues certificate from the Bank of India in March 2019. I don't know why the bank has gone ahead with this complaint after two-and-a-half years of clearing all dues; they have made a mistake. Nevertheless, I will cooperate with the CBI probe. I trust them fully."

However, in its complaint to the CBI, the bank had claimed that the "OTS (one-time settlement) offer of Rs 28 crore was below the benchmark, i.e., Rs. 33.61 crore. The management committee considered and approved the proposed OTS from Rs 28 crore to Rs 30 crore and wrote off Rs 37.22 crore, which resulted in sacrifice of Rs 57.26 crore," the bank has alleged.