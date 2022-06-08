BJP leader writes to UP CM to make Marathi an optional language

In a development that would trigger political reactions, senior BJP leader from Maharashtra Kripashankar Singh has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make Marathi an optional language for secondary and higher secondary education.

Singh, a former Congressman and an ex-Minister of State for Home, joined the BJP, last year.

"As you know, for the past 50 years I am staying in Maharashtra and maintaining relationships in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Poorvanchal,” he wrote and pointed out that in these five decades he has seen that a big chunk of students who pass secondary and higher secondary from UP migrate to Mumbai for jobs.

"During this tenure of 50 years, I noticed that when students come to Maharashtra, they face a number of problems due to no knowledge of the Marathi language. Not only this but there are also many vacancies of state government or corporations that require knowledge of Marathi language," he reasoned.

However, he said that if students are taught Marathi in schools of Uttar Pradesh as an optional language, this will help them get better jobs in Maharashtra.