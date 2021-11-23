BJP shares Andhra-Telangana dam pic for UP project

BJP leaders draw flak for sharing photo of Andhra-Telangana dam for Bundelkhand project

Accusing the Yogi government of "copying the achievements" of other states, many took to Twitter questioning the intent of the state government

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 23 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 22:51 ist
A reverse image search verifies that the photo is of Srisailam Dam. Credit: Twitter/@DrAvadheshBJP

Months after the Kolkata flyover goof-up, BJP leaders now shared an image of the Srisailam Dam, constructed across the Krishna River in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as a promise for the Bundelkhand dam project.

Sharing a picture of the dam, BJP MLA Avadhesh Singh on November 19 tweeted, “Bundelkhand, which was traditionally used by politicians for their personal benefits, is today witnessing a sea of change.”

A reverse image search verifies that the photo is of Srisailam Dam.

Credit: srisailamtourism.com
Accusing the Yogi government of "copying the achievements" of other states, many took to Twitter questioning the intent of the state government.

"Does Yogi government have no achievement of its own to show?" asked another user.

Some others claimed that the photo is only used as a representative photo.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Yogi Adityanath

