BJP leaders draw flak for sharing photo of Andhra-Telangana dam for Bundelkhand project

Months after the Kolkata flyover goof-up, BJP leaders now shared an image of the Srisailam Dam, constructed across the Krishna River in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as a promise for the Bundelkhand dam project.

Sharing a picture of the dam, BJP MLA Avadhesh Singh on November 19 tweeted, “Bundelkhand, which was traditionally used by politicians for their personal benefits, is today witnessing a sea of change.”

Bundelkhand which was traditionally used by politicians for their personal benefits is today witnessing a sea of change. #बुलन्द_बुन्देलखण्ड pic.twitter.com/rddId0NV5n — Dr. Avadhesh Singh MLA (@DrAvadheshBJP) November 19, 2021

A reverse image search verifies that the photo is of Srisailam Dam.



Credit: srisailamtourism.com



Accusing the Yogi government of "copying the achievements" of other states, many took to Twitter questioning the intent of the state government.

Shame,. You don't have any achivements of your own, but copies the achievements of other states. First, flyover from West Bengal & now a dam from Telangana & AP.@myogiadityanath is having hard time to show his developments as he has done nothing to show only Hindu Muslim agenda — INC Warrior 🤚 (@trader_indian) November 23, 2021

"Does Yogi government have no achievement of its own to show?" asked another user.

Iska matlab 5 saal mein apna development ka kuch nahi dikhane ko..UP govt under BJP yogi. Pehele WB flyover, America factory aur ab Srisailam Dam, Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border. Shameless yogi bjp govt. — rex a duidang (@rexiloveIndia) November 23, 2021

Some others claimed that the photo is only used as a representative photo.