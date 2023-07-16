BJP leaders hail launch of Chandrayaan-3, call it historic

BJP leaders hail launch of Chandrayaan-3

India launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on July 14.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2023, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 07:26 ist
ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Friday hailed the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 with party president JP Nadda calling it "historic" and a testament to the ingenuity and perseverance of the country's scientists.

India launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the likes of the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) third lunar expedition in 15 years, the hugely anticipated Chandrayaan-3 embarked on its month-long journey towards the moon, piggybacking on ISRO's latest heavy-lift launch vehicle, 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Congress lauds ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 launch, terms it testimony to vision of all former PMs

Congratulating ISRO, Nadda tweeted, "Chandrayaan-3 is today embarking on a journey that carries the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians."

"Heartiest congratulations to ISRO for the successful launch of the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission that will showcase India's technological capabilities to the world and expand our understanding of the lunar surface," he said and added that the nation prays for its success.

The BJP chief termed Chandrayaan-3 "a remarkable mission" and said it is a testament to the ingenuity and perseverance of the country's scientists, "who have been continuously giving new heights to India's space ambitions".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called the launch of the lunar mission "a proud moment" for the country and congratulated ISRO as well as its team of scientists "on creating a new chapter in space innovation by successfully launching the Chandrayaan-3".

"Proud moment for the whole nation! Heartiest congratulations to ISRO and the dedicated team of scientists on creating a new chapter in space innovation by successfully launching the Chandrayaan-3," Gadkari tweeted.

"This extraordinary endeavour carries the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said.

Under the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will enlist itself as only the fourth country to achieve this remarkable feat in lunar missions, Gadkari added.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet said, "Great visuals – these embody the skill, passion and spirit of New India. Our quest for space excellence takes off in style. Chandrayaan-3."

Congratulating ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan-3, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said this mission will go a long way in transforming India's identity as an upcoming superpower in the space sector and will "surely" make India the fourth nation to land on the moon.

"For India, sky is no longer the limit!" he tweeted, adding "My heartfelt congratulations to the @isro team and the entire nation for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3".

BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni also congratulated ISRO for the successful launch and called it a "historic" moment.

"A proud moment for every Indian! Heartiest congratulations to the team ISRO for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3. Under the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, India is on the verge of becoming the fourth country to land spacecraft on the moon," Baluni tweeted.

