BJP leaders hit out at AAP govt over health schemes

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of obstructing various schemes of the central government and depriving Delhiites of the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat due to "Modi phobia".

Speaking at a traders' meet here, he urged businessmen to support the BJP in forming a government in Delhi to take care of their interests.

Union minister Hardeep Puri and other BJP leaders present there assured the traders of finding solutions to protect them from the sealing drive in the national capital.

The crowd at 'Vishal Vyapari Sammelan', held at Talkatora stadium, thinned out and most of the chairs were empty by the time Piyush Goyal, who came two-and-a-half hours late, started addressing the gathering.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said traders did not attend the meeting, fearing that the BJP-led MCD might seal their shops and factories.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, whose name figured in the list of guests at the convention, did not attend the meeting.

Piyush Goyal hit out at the AAP supremo over a host of issues and accused him of obstructing various schemes of the Centre due to "Modi phobia".

"I believe he has a phobia that due to Modi's popularity, nobody appreciates his work which is why he has been creating obstacles in everything," Piyush Goyal said, accusing the Kejriwal government of depriving the residents of Delhi benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"This kind of politics, in which a government based on lies and betrayal supports traitors and those raising 'Tukde-Tukde' slogan to fragment the country, will not do any good to Delhi and its people," he alleged.

The railways and commerce minister said he was aware of the problems faced by the traders in the city and that the Centre was committed to solve them.

Puri, the co-incharge of Delhi BJP for the assembly polls, accused the Kejriwal government of "delaying" work on regularisation of unauthorised colonies, development of slums and Delhi Metro Phase IV project.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister said to save the traders from the sealing drive, the Centre made amendments in the Delhi Master Plan 2021 and increased floor area ratio (FAR).

"The Modi government took new steps to solve this issue and brought changes in the Delhi Master Plan 2021, so that traders do not have to face any problem," he said.

Taking a dig at the chief minister over his assertion to transform the national capital on the lines of London and Paris, he said Kejriwal should first try to bring Delhi to the level of cities like Indore and Bhopal which topped Swacchata rankings.

He said the BJP has been working for traders since the beginning and will continue to do so in the future.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari assured the traders that his party will work for "de-sealing" of properties of those affected during the drive.

The drive was started in December 2017 by the municipal corporations to seal commercial properties in the city which violate provisions of the Delhi Master Plan 2021.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel said the Centre was working on further simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) filing process which will come into effect from new financial year.