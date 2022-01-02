BJP leaders lobbying for Sameer Wankhede’s extension in NCB: Nawab Malik

In a sensational charge, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday alleged that some influential Maharashtra BJP leaders are lobbying for an extension to Sameer Wankhede in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The BJP, however, has denied the allegations made by Malik, who is the minority affairs minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The NCB tenure of Wankhede, an officer of the 2008-batch of the Indian Revenue Service, ended on December 31, 2021.

“Wankhede’s tenure ended on December 31... Why neither has he been relieved from the post nor has it been extended? Why has it been kept hanging?” Malik asked.

He went on to seek details of the vigilance probe against him by the NCB and the outcome of the Special Investigation Team of NCB.

“What happened to those probes?” he asked

“... some influential BJP leaders from Mumbai and Maharashtra are lobbying with the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi seeking an extension for Wankhede,” Malik alleged, however, he did not name anyone.

Also read: 'Will only say Happy New Year,' Wankhede ducks question on NCB tenure

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar refuted the allegations. “Malik has been day in and day out making unsubstantiated allegations... these are baseless,” he said, adding that there are five or six defamation cases against him.

BJP’s Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya also said that the allegations made by Malik are baseless and frivolous.

Wankhede was brought in as the NCB’s Mumbai zonal director in the aftermath of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was given couple of extensions. In the past, he had worked with NCB, Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

His current tenure with the NCB ran into controversy particularly after the October 2-3, 2021 Cordelia cruise ship raid in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan were among the 20 arrested persons. Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Check out latest videos from DH: