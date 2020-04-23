BJP leaders organise cricket match, celebrate marriage anniversary at quarantine centre

The coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown failed to deter these BJP leaders from violating the rules and putting lives of dozens of people in danger in Uttar Pradesh.

A BJP leader was among 29 persons booked in UP's Barabanki district, about 40 kilometres from here, on charges of organising a cricket match in the district on Wednesday.

According to the police sources here, local BJP leader Sudhir Kumar Singh had allegedly organised a cricket match at Panapur village in the district. Besides the players, scores of locals from the nearby villages had also gathered there to witness the match.

The matter came to light when some locals uploaded a video of the cricket match on the social networking sites, sources said.

In another incident, a BJP leader and her family members were booked for organising a party at a quarantine centre to celebrate her marriage anniversary in UP's Bulandshahar town, about 500 kilometres from here, on Wednesday.

According to the police sources, the woman BJP leader and her family members had been quarantined after a doctor, who had examined her, had tested positive for coronavirus a few days back.

Incidentally, the saffron party leader and her husband were found to be infected with the virus on Thursday.