BJP leaders slam Jharkhand CM Soren for his dig at PM Modi

BJP leaders on Friday reacted angrily to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of lacking the basic courtesy expected of a person holding his office and lowering its dignity.

Following Modi's telephonic conversation with Soren over the Covid-19 situation in his state, the Jharkhand chief minister, in a tweet, Thursday night had taken a dig at the prime, saying he only spoke "Mann ki Baat" and that it would have been better if he had discussed business.

Attacking the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh reacted to his tweet, "This is the level to which some politicians are stooping. PM calls & has detailed talk regarding Covid-19 crisis & this CM tweets so. Lacks minimum grace required for the position he holds."

BJP MP and party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni also targeted Soren, saying he has neither knowledge of the country's federal structure nor does he appreciate basic courtesy.

People should not suffer for your wrong policies, he said, adding that Soren may leave them to their fate but the Modi government is always with them.

Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said Soren's tweet goes against the basic decorum and also mocks people's suffering as Modi had called up to enquire about them.

"You have behaved in a very petty way. You have lowered the dignity of the chief minister's chair," Sarma said.

Modi had on Thursday spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana besides Jharkhand about the Covid-19 situation in their states.

Soren later tweeted, "Today the respected Prime Minister called. He only spoke his 'Mann Ki Baat'. It would have been better if he had talked business and heard the issues."

Jharkhand government sources said Soren was unhappy as he could not present the issues concerning his state before Modi and instead it was only the prime minister who talked about the situation.