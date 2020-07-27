BJP protests near Delhi CM's house, detained by police

BJP leaders stage sit-in near Delhi CM's residence over power bills; detained by police

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 15:29 ist

BJP leaders, including its Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the city Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri, were detained during a protest against the AAP government over the issue of electricity bills in the Civil Lines area here on Monday.

The leaders staged a sit-in near the Civil Lines metro station and attempted to march towards Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road when they were stopped and detained by the police.

Addressing the protesters, Gupta said the people of Delhi are receiving electricity bills for "huge" amounts and demanded that the Kejriwal government withdraw the fixed charges and stop the disconnection notices being sent by the discoms to the consumers.

The leaders, including Gupta and Bidhuri, were taken to the Civil Lines police station, from where they were released subsequently, Delhi BJP's media cell head Ashok Goel said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party
Protests
Adesh Gupta

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 