BJP legislators not satisfied with Guv Bose’s speech

The BJP legislators in West Bengal are not satisfied with Governor C V Ananda Bose’s speech, which he delivered at the commencement of the year’s first session of the state Assembly on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Opposition MLAs continued to point out concerns during the discussion in the House.

In his speech, Governor Bose had stated that “under the stewardship of my chief minister, the preceding year passed off peacefully, and the government is ever alert to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state”.

Read | Mamata Banerjee is in the league of Churchill, Milton, says Bengal Governor

Agnimitra Paul, BJP MLA who participated in the discussion inside the House, later said that the governor’s formal address does not reflect his (governor’s) belief. “I wanted to bring the attention of the House to two incidents. One, our governor (earlier) was part of a team which had come from Delhi… The team had come after May 2, 2021, and they had given (a) report (on) how atrocities were done… (sic),” Paul explained, outside the House, when asked.

Paul added that the lack of cooperation by the administration was also put forth, besides the stand of the state. Based on the report, subsequent action was taken, she said.

The legislator said that in the governor’s report, however, the situation has been stated as peaceful. This stands in contrast to the report. Paul said that this was because the governor had read out what was offered by the state government.

During the course of a three-hour-long discussion, the BJP MLAs who participated kept raising concerns. Hiranmoy Chatterjee, an MLA, mentioned incidents of violence to enquire how the law and order situation was not a concern, and such facts do not find a place in the speech he said later.

Tapas Roy, deputy chief whip, later speaking to reporters, said that Governor Bose spoke in his current capacity and his earlier expressions in any other position are in a different perspective, and those should not be quoted inside the House.