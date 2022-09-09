BJP makes ex-CMs, other senior leaders in-charges of party affairs in various states

The BJP on Friday drafted a number of senior leaders, including former chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Biplab Kumar Deb besides former Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma, into organisational work and made them in in-charges of party affairs in different states.

The BJP also named its general secretary Vinod Tawde as its new in-charge for Bihar and former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey for West Bengal.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been made coordinator for northeastern states and the party's national secretary Rituraj Sinha will be joint coordinator, the party said in a statement.

The appointments hold significance as a large number of senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities.

Rupani will be in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh, Deb for Haryana and Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala.

Senior party leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be in charge of the party's affairs in Chhattisgarh and its former Uttar Pradesh unit president Laxmikant Bajpai will look after the work in Jharkhand.