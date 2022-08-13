BJP minority morcha presents Tricolour to Darul Uloom Deoband

The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority morcha, Jamal Siddiqui, presented the Tricolour to the Darul Uloom Deoband as part of the party’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He said the Aligarh Muslim University will be given the Tricolour next.

Siddiqui said that the workers of the morcha has been touring the country to hand over the tricolour to people from minority communities, asking them to unfurl the national flag on Monday.

“After the prime minister’s call from his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, we have been heading to all minority institutions, and this includes masjids, gurudwaras, churches asking them to come ahead. The people at Deoband welcomed us with open arms,” Siddiqui said.

He added that the Aligarh Muslim University will be next in line. “We are also heading to the Dargah-e-Aala Hazrat in Bareilly, and will be in Odisha soon after,” he said. He added that all karyakartas of the party have been tasked with presenting the flag at 75 locations, and that he is closing in on the 55th location soon.