BJP MLAs back Cong-led govt in MP during voting on bill

Two BJP MLAs on Wednesday voted in favour of the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh, during voting on a bill.

The development came amid reports that after the success of "Operation Lotus" in Karnataka, the BJP may turn its guns on the central Indian state where it lost power to the Congress, which enjoys a slender majority in Assembly.

Reacting to the voting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "The BJP says daily that we are a minority government and one which could fall any day."

"However, during voting in the Assembly on criminal law amendment bill, two BJP MLAs voted in favour of our government," Nath said.