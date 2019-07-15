BJP MLA's daughter, son-in-law roughed up in court

BJP MLA's daughter, son-in-law roughed up in court

  Jul 15 2019
  updated: Jul 15 2019

Sakshi Mishra, the daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, and her husband Ajitesh were allegedly roughed up by some people at Allahabad High Court premises where they went to seek protection, ANI has reported.

The couple were at the Allahabad court for a hearing in a case after a priest in Prayagraj reportedly denied their marriage and termed the marriage certificate as fake.

 

 

The daughter of Bareilly MLA became famous after posting a video on social media with husband, asking her father and his 'goons' to back off and let them live their life peacefully. She alleged that her father and his goons are troubling the couple because the husband belongs to a different caste

