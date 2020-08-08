BJP MP Arjun Meghwal says tested positive for Covid-19

BJP MP Arjun Meghwal says tested positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 09:26 ist

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to AIIMS here.

The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs said after developing Covid-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report.

However, he said his health is fine.

"After developing symptoms of Covid-19 I had undergone a test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.

Meghwal is BJP MP from Bikaner. Earlier in June, Meghwal endorsed a 'papad' brand to help fight Covid-19, claiming that it contains ingredients that help develop antibodies.

In the video launching 'Bhabhi ji Papad', Meghwal makes claims about the health benefits of consuming the papad. "It will be very helpful in fighting coronavirus," he is heard saying.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for Covid-19.

