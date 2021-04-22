BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. He announced the news in his Twitter handle.
मैंने पिछले 2-3 दिन से हल्का fever महसूस किया तो आज टेस्ट कराया.. मेरी #COVID-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आयी है.. पिछले 2-3 दिनों में जो भी हमसे सम्पर्क में आये हैं वो अपना टेस्ट करा लें..मैं डॉक्टर के सम्पर्क में रहते हुये home isolation में हुँ 🙏🙏
— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) April 22, 2021
More to follow...
104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala
SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK
Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet
How to get optimum protection from your face mask
In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally
Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat