BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for Covid-19

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. He announced the news in his Twitter handle.

मैंने पिछले 2-3 दिन से हल्का fever महसूस किया तो आज टेस्ट कराया.. मेरी #COVID-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आयी है.. पिछले 2-3 दिनों में जो भी हमसे सम्पर्क में आये हैं वो अपना टेस्ट करा लें..मैं डॉक्टर के सम्पर्क में रहते हुये home isolation में हुँ 🙏🙏 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) April 22, 2021

More to follow...