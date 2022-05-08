Privilege notice moved against Adhir over remarks on PM

BJP MP moves privilege notice against Adhir over remarks targeting PM Modi

Sonkar further said Chowdhury had alleged that Prime Minister Modi enjoys swimming while travelling to foreign nations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2022, 01:35 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 01:35 ist
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP Vinod Sonkar has given a privilege notice against Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his "indecent and inappropriate" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sonkar alleged that Chowdhury has made baseless claims that Prime Minister Modi has bought two planes with swimming pools in them at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

Sonkar further said Chowdhury had alleged that Prime Minister Modi enjoys swimming while travelling to foreign nations.

"He has made indecent and inappropriate remarks against Prime Minister Modi. Such remarks amount to breach of privilege. So please consider my notice and start proceedings against him," Sonkar wrote to the speaker. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India News
Indian Politics
privilege notice
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

Korean dramas are fashion goals!

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

SRK's new lookalike reveals how he was once mobbed

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Understanding this concept could help save coral reefs

Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby

Before birds or bees, this is how trilobites made baby

 