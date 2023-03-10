BJP MP Nishikant Dubey seeks Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from LS for remarks on Modi

Deposing in front of a Lok Sabha parliamentary panel in a complaint that he filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a speech where he accused PM Modi of being silent on financial irregularities of businessman Gautam Adani because of his closeness to him, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey sought Gandhi’s expulsion from the House.

Dubey and union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi appeared before the Privileges Committee on Friday to follow up on the complaint. Dubey said that the speech was “misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory”, and had filed a complaint against Gandhi after his speech during the first half of the Budget Session on February 7.

The Privileges Committee is headed by BJP MP Sunil Singh, and Dubey’s contention was that even when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged Gandhi’s remarks, video grabs of the speech were available publicly, including on Gandhi’s and Congress’s official YouTube channels. “Not only one but three types of privilege apply to him, and he is a habitual offender and therefore his membership should be terminated,” PTI quoted a source on Dubey.

However, some members of the committee, including Congress’s Kodikunnil Suresh and Trinamool Congress’s Kalyan Banerjee opposed the demand for the termination of Gandhi’s membership. The 14-member committee has BJP MPs Raju Bista, Dilip Ghosh, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy and the DMK’s TR Baalu.

During the deposition, Dubey said a precedent in a similar case was the expulsion of Subramanian Swamy in 1976 from the Rajya Sabha. To prove that Gandhi’s allegations about Modi’s closeness to Adani were baseless, Dubey presented documents and reports to the Committee. He added that since Modi is a member of the Lower House and the leader of the ruling party, any allegations against him should have come with a notice.