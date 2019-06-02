BJP MP says Mamata a ''member'' of demons' family

Controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's aversion to Lord Rama showed that she was a member of 'Hiranyakashyap's' (the king of demons), family.

''Mamata Banerjee sends people to jail for chanting Jai Shriram...they are being tortured in the jails.....she seems to be a member of the family of Hiranyakashyap,'' Sakshi Maharaj said in an informal chat with reporters in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

The saffron-clad MP, who was re-elected from Unnao Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the just concluded general elections, said that 'Hiranyakashyap' also used to do the same thing.

Hiranyakashyap also used to send people to the jails for chanting name of the God....he had sent his own son to jail for doing so...Mamata is also doing the same thing....she will have to pay a heavy political price for it,'' he remarked.

Sakshi Mahara's objectionable remarks on Mamata comes despite prime minister Narendra Modi's recent warning to BJP's motormouths not to speak out of turn.

Addressing party workers and leaders after BJP's victory in the LS polls, Modi had asked saffron party leaders to desist from making controversial statements.

Sakshi Maharaj, however, is no stranger to the controversies. In the past he had made several remarks that embarrassed his party. During the election campaign, he had said that 2019 was the last LS polls in the country and that there would be no more elections.

He had also told the electorate that he would take away their virtues and give them his sins if they did not vote for him.