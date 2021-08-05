BJP MP shocked at induction of 'muscleman' politician who 'burnt' her house

A little over 12 years ago, the name of Jitendra Singh Bablu, a 'muscleman' and then a BSP legislator, had cropped up in a case of burning of the house of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who was then the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, in the state capital of Lucknow.

Much to her shock and dismay, Bablu, on Wednesday, joined the saffron party in the presence of UP BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh.

Joshi said that she was 'pained' by the induction of Bablu and hoped that he would be shown the door.

"I am shocked and stunned by Bablu's entry into BJP.....he had led the mob, which had torched my house in July 2009...charges against him have already been framed," Joshi said.

Apparently careful not to offend the party leadership, the BJP MP said that she was 'sure' that Singh might not have been aware of the criminal background of Bablu before admitting him into the party.

Bablu and another BSP leader Intizar Abidi were booked for allegedly torching Joshi's house in protest against the latter's alleged 'derogatory' remarks on BSP supremo and the then UP chief minister Mayawati. Both of them were later arrested by the police in this connection.

The opposition Samajwadi Party slammed the BJP for admitting 'criminals' into its fold. "It seems that BJP is preparing a gang of people with criminal backgrounds....chief minister Yogi Adityanath talks of zero tolerance against criminals and his party is welcoming them," said a senior SP leader here on Thursday.

The saffron party was left red faced after it nominated a 'history sheeter' as the secretary of its state youth wing recently.