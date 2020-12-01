BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi on issue of farm laws

  Dec 01 2020
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. Credit: PTI Photo

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has termed him as the most "confused leader" and said he has no knowledge about the farm laws passed by the Centre.

"Rahul Gandhi is the most confused leader in the world. He does not know about farm laws passed recently.The farm laws that Parliament has passed recently have been accepted by all the states of the country except the Congress government of Punjab," Tiwari, who was here for a wedding ceremony on Monday evening, told reporters.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the new agri-marketing laws and urged it to hold talks with farmers protesting on the borders of the national capital.

When asked about farmers' concern about the agriculture laws, Tiwari said the BJP and the central government are ready to listen to everyone. 

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Home Minister Amit Shah want to hold talks with farmers, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to double the income of farmers and strengthen them financially. The government is giving the minimum support price of paddy to farmers by removing the middlemen," he added.

The Centre has invited agitating farmer unions for talks on Tuesday. The stir by farmers appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused the opposition of “playing tricks” on farmers again through misinformation.

