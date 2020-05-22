BJP, MVA cross swords over Coronavirus

Donning black face-masks and jackets, the opposition BJP on Friday (May 22) undertook the 'Maharashtra-bachao' agitation to protest against the Uddhav Thackeray government's alleged failure in handling the COVID-19 crisis.

They also demanded a Rs 50,000 crore package for farmers, labourers, workers of the unorganised sector.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents shot back saying that it was treason.

While Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis led the protest in Mumbai along with the city unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state BJP President Chandrakant Patil spearheaded the charge in Kolhapur.

Fadnavis said that Maharashtra has 30 percent of all patients and 40 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the country, the MVA has been unsuccessful in tackling the crisis.

“The hospitals are full, there are no ambulances available, there is no food in quarantine centres, private hospitals are charging exorbitant amounts due to which the common people are unable to afford COVID-19 treatment… But the government has done nothing despite the seriousness of the crisis,” he said.

The opposition party's charge at the hour of the crisis has not gone down well within the MVA allies.

Lashing out at BJP, Uddhav Thackeray's son and state Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said: "Absolutely shameful, what lust for power politics can make leaders do. Making kids stand in the heat, with their masks lowered, not covering the face for a political protest when we need to keep them safe and indoors. Corona ko bhul gaye, politics pyaara hai."

NCP leaders used hashtag "MaharashtradrohiBJP" to hit out at Fadnanis-Patil-led team.

"Think once before holding black (placards) in hand, whether you are insulting doctors, policemen and health workers who are working round the clock for Maharashtra! Whether you are committing treason with Maharashtra?," Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil tweeted.

Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, too, attacked the BJP for playing dirty politics.

State Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said: "Instead of rushing to Raj Bhavan regularly, they should rush to people and help."