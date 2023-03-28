BJP only pan-India party amidst family-run outfits: PM

BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

'BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2023, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 21:07 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP has emerged as the only pan-India party amidst family-run political outfits in the country as it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, instead of finding faults with its rivals and playing the blame game.

Addressing an event after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here, he attributed the BJP's rise from a small political outfit to the world's biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers.

"BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019. In many of the states, we get more than 50 per cent votes," he said.

"From north to south and from east to west, the BJP is the only pan-India party today," he added.

The BJP has emerged as not only the world's biggest but also the most futuristic party, he said, adding that its only goal is to make a modern and developed India.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Narendra Modi
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

 