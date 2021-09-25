BJP opposed to social justice from the start: Akhilesh

BJP opposed to social justice from very beginning: Akhilesh

He alleged that the BJP is a supporter of money and power

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 25 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 15:04 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP does not want that caste Census of backward classes should be carried out in the country, saying it was "opposed” to social justice from the very beginning.

His remarks come after the Centre told the Supreme Court that caste Census of backward classes is “administratively difficult and cumbersome" and excluding such information from the purview of census is a "conscious policy decision”.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “The BJP government has proved that it does not want the census of the OBC by rejecting the long-standing demand for enumeration of the backward castes as it does not want to give them their rights in proportion to their population.”

He alleged that the BJP is a “supporter” of money and power and has been “opposing social justice from the very beginning”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

 