BJP plans awareness yatras to mobilise support for farm laws

The BJP will carry out awareness yatras across India on the three controversial farm laws to mobilise farmers’ support.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that the Centre was also ready to amend the laws if specific shortcomings of the legislation are highlighted.

"Farmers who know the facts of the law are with BJP," he said, adding that it was wrong to oppose the “honest concern of the central government which is trying to spread the benefits of economic and technological reforms”.

Ravi said that the government will not withdraw the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme and claimed that the new legislation has empowered farmers to sell their produce to traders of their choice. Ravi said the introduction of contract farming will add value to agricultural produce and help double farm income.

Taking a dig at the protesters, Ravi charged that the stir was politically-motivated. "It is a conspiracy of middlemen. Those opposed to the BJP ideology and separatist forces have joined hands for the protest," he said.