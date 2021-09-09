BJP plans big on Modi's birthday; Opposition says celebrations when people suffering

The BJP is planning a three-week long grand celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 20 years of public life as an administrator by distributing crores of ration bags with his picture and sending five crore post cards, etc. but it has run into criticism from the Opposition, which says it is a "tragedy" that he is celebrating when people are "suffering in misery".

From September 17, Modi's birthday, to October 7, when he became Gujarat Chief Minister on the same day 20 years ago, the BJP is planning a flurry of activities, which is expected to act as a morale booster for the BJP cadres at a time the party is headed to Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur where it is the ruling party. Modi turns 71 next week.

The party's programme titled 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' comes at a time when Modi and his government have faced intense criticism over the handling of second wave of Covid-19 and migrant crisis during the first lockdown last year, economic problems, farmers issues and amid a perception even within the party that the developments had created a dent in the Prime Minister's popularity.

Through the programmes, the BJP plans to emphasise that Modi remains a "messiah of the poor" as a recent survey claimed that his popularity rating has slumped to 24 per cent from 66 per cent earlier.

The Opposition leaders are not enthused with the celebrations and said it only showed the uneasiness in the BJP over the "growing unpopularity" of Modi and his government and a scramble to save itself ahead of the Assembly elections.

"The economy is in crisis but (the planned) celebrations show that the BJP 'tijori' (coffers) is overflowing," Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh told DH.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the whole plan showed "what all megalomaniacs do". He told DH, "This is Nero fiddling while Rome was burning. Modi is celebrating as people suffer from hunger and joblessness. This is the tragedy that India is now."

BJP leaders said the party will distribute 14 crore ration bags printed with Modi's picture, thanking him in a bid to project the Prime Minister as a "messiah of the poor". It also plans to send five crore postcards to Modi from across the country, besides a social media blitzkrieg through videos of beneficiaries thanking Modi for his help during the pandemic as well as for Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

The party will also choose 71 spots in rivers for clean-up and will get noted writers to pen the "contributions" of Modi. Efforts will also be made to get children who lost their parents to Covid-19 and registered for relief from PM-CARES.

