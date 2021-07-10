BJP president J P Nadda to visit Goa on July 12-13

BJP president J P Nadda will be visiting Goa on July 12 and 13 during which he will hold meetings with different wings of the party, a senior state leader said on Saturday, adding the ruling party's immediate focus is strengthening the organisation ahead of the Assembly polls due next year.

Nadda would be accompanied by BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh and Goa state in-charge C T Ravi, who will also oversee the party's preparedness for the 2022 Assembly elections, due in February.

BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the party is ready to face the election at any time, even tomorrow.

"Nadda will hold meetings with different organisational wings of the party, Legislature Party, president and general secretaries of district committees, in-charges of different mandals, social media cells and others," he said.

Tanavade said the BJP's immediate focus is to strengthen the organisation.

"The party has not yet decided on the ticket allocation as elections are still six months away," he added.

He said BJP's parliamentary board will finalise candidates after conducting surveys in the respective constituencies. In 2017 polls, the BJP had won 13 of the total 40 Assembly seats, while the Congress bagged 17.

The BJP, however, managed to form a government with the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents with Manohar Parrikar as chief minister.