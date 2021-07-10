BJP president J P Nadda to visit Goa on July 12-13

BJP president J P Nadda to visit Goa on July 12-13

BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the party is ready to face the election at any time, even tomorrow

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 10 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 16:21 ist
BJP president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI file photo

BJP president J P Nadda will be visiting Goa on July 12 and 13 during which he will hold meetings with different wings of the party, a senior state leader said on Saturday, adding the ruling party's immediate focus is strengthening the organisation ahead of the Assembly polls due next year.

Nadda would be accompanied by BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh and Goa state in-charge C T Ravi, who will also oversee the party's preparedness for the 2022 Assembly elections, due in February.

BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the party is ready to face the election at any time, even tomorrow.

"Nadda will hold meetings with different organisational wings of the party, Legislature Party, president and general secretaries of district committees, in-charges of different mandals, social media cells and others," he said.

Tanavade said the BJP's immediate focus is to strengthen the organisation.

"The party has not yet decided on the ticket allocation as elections are still six months away," he added.

He said BJP's parliamentary board will finalise candidates after conducting surveys in the respective constituencies. In 2017 polls, the BJP had won 13 of the total 40 Assembly seats, while the Congress bagged 17.

The BJP, however, managed to form a government with the support of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents with Manohar Parrikar as chief minister.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

J P Nadda
BJP
Goa
Assembly elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 