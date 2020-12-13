BJP president JP Nadda tests Covid-19 positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 13 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 17:50 ist
JP Nadda file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president JP Nadda has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter on Sunday and said that he tested positive.

In his tweet, Nadda said that his health is fine, and he is under home isolation.

The BJP leader also asked others who had come in contact with him in recent days to get tested.

 

JP Nadda
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus

