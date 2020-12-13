BJP president JP Nadda tests Covid-19 positive

BJP president JP Nadda has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter on Sunday and said that he tested positive.
In his tweet, Nadda said that his health is fine, and he is under home isolation.
The BJP leader also asked others who had come in contact with him in recent days to get tested.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020