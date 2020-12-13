BJP president JP Nadda tests Covid-19 positive

BJP president JP Nadda tests Covid-19 positive; isolates self at home

The BJP president had been maintaining an active schedule and had visited states such as Uttarakhand and West Bengal recently

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 21:26 ist
JP Nadda file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that he tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at home.

Nadda, who has embarked on a 120-day nationwide tour to after becoming party chief, said he had got the Covid-19 test done after experiencing some initial symptoms.

“I am in good health. Following doctors’ advice, I am following all Covid-19 protocol in home isolation. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested,” the 60-year-old Nadda said on Twitter.

As part of his nationwide tour, Nadda had visited his home state Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Nadda had returned to the capital after a visit to West Bengal where his convoy was attacked, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, leading to a face-off between the Centre and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JP Nadda
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

 