BJP president JP Nadda tests Covid-19 positive; isolates self at home

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that he tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at home.
Nadda, who has embarked on a 120-day nationwide tour to after becoming party chief, said he had got the Covid-19 test done after experiencing some initial symptoms.
“I am in good health. Following doctors’ advice, I am following all Covid-19 protocol in home isolation. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested,” the 60-year-old Nadda said on Twitter.
As part of his nationwide tour, Nadda had visited his home state Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Nadda had returned to the capital after a visit to West Bengal where his convoy was attacked, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, leading to a face-off between the Centre and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं।
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020