BJP president JP Nadda tests Covid-19 positive; isolates self at home

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that he tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at home.

Nadda, who has embarked on a 120-day nationwide tour to after becoming party chief, said he had got the Covid-19 test done after experiencing some initial symptoms.

“I am in good health. Following doctors’ advice, I am following all Covid-19 protocol in home isolation. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested,” the 60-year-old Nadda said on Twitter.

As part of his nationwide tour, Nadda had visited his home state Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Nadda had returned to the capital after a visit to West Bengal where his convoy was attacked, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, leading to a face-off between the Centre and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.