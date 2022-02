BJP promoted liquor stores in Maharashtra, says Nana Patole

Country liquor outlets and beer vends were promoted in rural Maharashtra when the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government was in power in the state, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said.

Asked about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's indicative comment on the Maharashtra government's decision allowing the sale of wine in supermarkets, in which the veteran politician suggested that he would be okay if the decision was reversed, Patole said on Tuesday that it was up to the government to take a call on the issue.

"The government can take the decision. Mumbai dance bars which were shut down during the alliance government, were reopened when the Fadnavis government came to power. Country liquor and beer shops in villages were opened under Fadnavis regimes. This is BJP's culture," Patole said.

Patole is in Goa to campaign for the Congress party ahead of the February 14 polls.

The Maharashtra state Congress chief also said that the state government had allowed sale of wine in supermarkets following a central government directive in this regard. "According to the central government directives, wines could be sold in malls. The state government followed it. It will not make a difference if the decision is reversed," he said.

