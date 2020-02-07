BJP protests outside actor Vijay's shooting venue

As actor Vijay resumed shooting for his upcoming flick Master after two days of interrogation by Income Tax sleuths, BJP workers on Friday protested outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) demanding revoking of permission granted for the shoot.

BJP workers left the main gate of NLC after a huge number of Vijay fans too converged there. Police who arrived there convinced both camps and made them leave the area.

High drama prevailed at the NLC on Friday evening when BJP workers assembled there and protested against the management for allowing shooting of a movie inside the campus. Even as the police was asking BJP members not to protests, several Vijay fans came there and began shouting slogans against BJP.

Vijay resumed the shooting on Friday after he was forced to cancel it on Wednesday and travelled with Income tax sleuths for an inquiry. After nearly 24 hours of questioning and searches inside his residence, the Income Tax department said no cash was recovered from the actor.