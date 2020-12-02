BJP Rajya Sabha MP dies of Covid-19

Rajya Sabha MP Abhay Bharadwaj of the BJP passed away in a Chennai hospital, where he was being treated for post-Covid-19 complications, on Tuesday.

He was tested positive for Covid-19 in August and was airlifted to Chennai for lung treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter: “Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Bharadwaj was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July.

Before he was infected, he was seen attending many roadshows and public events. A noted criminal lawyer, Bharadwaj had represented a group of accused in Gulberg Society Massacre case of 2002 post-Godhra riots as their defence lawyer.

In 2018, he was appointed as a part-time member of the 21st Law Commission of India.